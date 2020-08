Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Twins.

Ramirez put Cleveland ahead with his three-run blast off Twins starter Jose Berrios in the third inning. It's the sixth homer of the year for Ramirez, who has added eight stolen bases, 21 RBI and 23 runs scored while posting a .240/.336/.455 slash line in 31 games.