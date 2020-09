Ramirez will have his left thumb evaluated Tuesday, but is likely to be out of the lineup for at least one game, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez left Monday's contest early with the injury, which has been nagging him for a few weeks. While a clear timetable will emerge after further tests, it appears the team will take a cautious approach with Ramirez's return. Acting manager Sandy Alomar stated that he is leaning towards starting Mike Freeman at third base to fill in for Ramirez.