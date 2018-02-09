Indians' Jose Ramirez: May open season at 2B

Ramirez could play second base to start the season if Michael Brantley (ankle) isn't ready for Opening Day, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Manager Terry Francona said that Jason Kipnis is the top name on the second base depth chart, but Kipnis could move to the outfield to fill the void if needed. This would force Ramirez to slide over from his normal role at third base to the keystone. This could work out nicely for fantasy owners, as it would likely help the 25-year-old maintain his eligibility at second base into the 2019 season. At this point, it's mostly speculation, but regardless of where he plays, Ramirez should hold plenty of value in 2018 after a breakout season in which he slashed .318/.374/.583 with 29 home runs and 17 stolen bases.