Manager Terry Francona said Ramirez has not fully recovered from his left elbow soreness and will get occasional days off in the coming weeks, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Cleveland's skipper explained that Ramirez's elbow flares up if the slugger overextends on a swing. The team will certainly exercise caution when dealing with the health of its best hitter, so future days off for Ramirez should be considered normal, barring any other indication.