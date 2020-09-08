site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-jose-ramirez-mri-reveals-bruise | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Jose Ramirez: MRI reveals bruise
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ramirez underwent an MRI that revealed a left hand bruise, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Ramirez isn't starting Tuesday against the Royals, and he appears to have avoided a major injury. The team is slated to reassess his status Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read