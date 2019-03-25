Indians' Jose Ramirez: Not in lineup Monday

Ramirez (knee) is not in the lineup for Monday's exhibition game against the Rangers.

Ramirez fouled a ball off his knee Sunday against the White Sox, and while X-rays revealed no signs of a fracture, he isn't quite ready to rejoin the lineup. It remains to be seen whether the issue will affect his status for Opening Day. Max Moroff is starting at the hot corner Monday.

