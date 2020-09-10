site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-jose-ramirez-not-in-lineup-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Not in lineup Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ramirez isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Royals.
Ramirez returned to the lineup Wednesday after suffering a bruise on his left hand Monday, but he'll retreat to the bench once again Thursday. Mike Freeman will take over at third base in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read