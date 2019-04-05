Indians' Jose Ramirez: Not starting Friday

Ramirez (foot) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez made a precautionary exit from Thursday's game with a left foot bruise and will take a day to rest up Friday. The 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day as Max Moroff receives the starting nod at third base in his absence.

