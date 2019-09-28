Play

Indians' Jose Ramirez: Not starting Saturday

Ramirez (hand) remains on the bench Saturday against the Nationals.

Ramirez returned quickly from a broken hamate bone, but it wasn't enough to drag Cleveland into the playoffs, as the team was eliminated from contention following Friday's loss. With nothing left to play for, Ramirez may have played in his final game of the season already. Yu Chang starts at third base Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories