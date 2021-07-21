Ramirez isn't starting Wednesday's game against Houston due to left elbow soreness, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Ramirez will get occasional days off in the coming weeks since he hasn't fully recovered from his left elbow soreness, so his absence from the lineup for a second straight day isn't overly surprising. Ernie Clement will take over at third base and bat ninth in place of Ramirez, who could be back in the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Rays.