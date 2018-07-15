Indians' Jose Ramirez: Notches 29th homer
Ramirez 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Yankees.
Ramirez took CC Sabathia deep in the first inning to record his 29th home run of the season, tying his mark for the entire 2017 season. He's been on an incredible tear over the past five games, launching five longballs to go along with 11 RBI and seven runs scored.
More News
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Smacks 28th homer•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Goes yard twice in win over Reds•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Drive in three•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Swipes two more bags Wednesday•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Goes 3-for-6 against Oakland•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Tied for MLB lead with 23rd homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...