Indians' Jose Ramirez: Notches 29th homer

Ramirez 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Yankees.

Ramirez took CC Sabathia deep in the first inning to record his 29th home run of the season, tying his mark for the entire 2017 season. He's been on an incredible tear over the past five games, launching five longballs to go along with 11 RBI and seven runs scored.

More News
Our Latest Stories