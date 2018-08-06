Indians' Jose Ramirez: Notches 33rd homer

Ramirez went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and two walks Sunday in the 4-3 win over Los Angeles.

Ramirez struck in the first inning for a three-run homer off Deck McGuire. Ramirez has put together a modest six-game hitting streak since Monday, going 10-for-22 with three home runs and eight RBI over that stretch. He continues to put up impressive numbers in 2018, as he's launched 33 home runs and driven in 82 through 109 games.