Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Angels.

Ramirez reached base in the first and sixth and successfully stole both times he got on. The 28-year-old is riding a five-game hitting streak and is now up to six stolen bases on the year. He continues to be one of Cleveland's most productive players on offense, slashing .265/.353/.578 with 12 home runs, 25 RBI and 29 runs scored.