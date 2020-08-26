Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and two runs scored in a win over Minnesota on Tuesday.

Ramirez generated the game's first run in the first inning when he singled, stole second and third base, then came around to score on a two-out single. The performance marked the third time this season that Ramirez has swiped two bags in a game. While his .239/.333/.436 slash line is mildly disappointing, he has drilled five home runs and is tied for second in baseball with eight stolen bases.