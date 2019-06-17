Indians' Jose Ramirez: Offense still lagging

Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Sunday in the Indians' 8-0 win over the Tigers.

Cleveland has won eight of its last 11 games to stay in the thick of the American League wild-card race, but the team has largely succeeded in spite of Ramirez, who is slashing .190/.250/.238 over that stretch. Dating back to the second half of last season, Ramirez sports a .210/.331/.359 line (83 wRC+) over 574 plate appearances, a fairly sizable sample that suggests his ongoing struggles can no longer be dismissed simply as a slump.