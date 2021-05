Ramirez went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, a pair of walks and a hit-by-pitch in Sunday's 5-0 win over the White Sox.

Ramirez got on base in a variety of ways Sunday. His best moment came in the seventh inning when he took Chicago reliever Codi Heuer deep for a two-run homer. Ramirez is slashing .280/.367/.602 with eight home runs, 17 RBI, 16 runs scored and four stolen bases across 109 plate appearances this season. The third baseman has homered four times in his last six games.