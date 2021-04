Ramirez went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run scored in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees.

Ramirez walked in the first inning and scored on an Eddie Rosario groundout. Over the next eight innings, Ramirez accounted for three of Cleveland's five baserunners. The third baseman has offered all-around production with four homers, eight RBI, eight runs scored, four stolen bases and a .242/.329/.455 slash line in 18 games this year.