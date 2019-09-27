Indians' Jose Ramirez: On bench Friday

Ramirez is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Washington.

Ramirez returned faster than expected from a broken hand, returning from the injured list Tuesday. He's gone 3-for-9 with three homers and eight RBI since his return, though he's evidently not ready to play every day just yet. Cleveland sits two games out of a Wild Card spot with three left to play, so there's a chance he ends up shut down for the season if a loss Friday eliminates them from contention. Ryan Flaherty starts at the hot corner in his absence.