Indians' Jose Ramirez: Out for Game 2

Ramirez (forearm) is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Ramirez exited Game 1 after being hit by a pitch in the forearm, so he'll get the second game off. X-rays came back negative, and manager Terry Francona said he may even be available off the bench, according to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, so it doesn't sound like he's dealing with anything that will keep him sidelined for long. Giovanny Urshela will man the hot corner in his stead.