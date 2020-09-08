site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Out Tuesday as expected
Ramirez (thumb) is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Royals, as expected.
It was reported Monday that he would likely need at least one game to recover from a left thumb injury, and that is indeed the case. Mike Freeman is starting at the hot corner and batting second.
