Indians' Jose Ramirez: Perfect at plate in big win Friday

Ramirez went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBI and a walk in Cleveland's 10-1 victory over the White Sox.

The infielder was the catalyst for the Indians' offense in this one, helping the team chase White Sox starter Mike Pelfrey during the third inning. Ramirez now has 55 doubles and a .953 OPS on the season, thanks in part to the .411/.451/.889 slash line he's produced in his past 30 games.

