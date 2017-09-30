Indians' Jose Ramirez: Perfect at plate in big win Friday
Ramirez went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBI and a walk in Cleveland's 10-1 victory over the White Sox.
The infielder was the catalyst for the Indians' offense in this one, helping the team chase White Sox starter Mike Pelfrey during the third inning. Ramirez now has 55 doubles and a .953 OPS on the season, thanks in part to the .411/.451/.889 slash line he's produced in his past 30 games.
More News
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Perfect day at plate Saturday•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Receives day off Thursday•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Will take some time off for hamstring•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Day off Saturday•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Leads Tribe to 22nd straight victory•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...