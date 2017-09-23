Indians' Jose Ramirez: Perfect day at plate Saturday
Ramirez went 3-for-3 with a homer and four RBI Saturday against the Mariners.
Ramirez led the Tribe on an 11-run rampage which led to an easy road victory. He's clobbered eight homers this month, as he's been absolutely on fire at the dish, and he's certainly helping fantasy owners at the most important time of the season.
