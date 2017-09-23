Play

Indians' Jose Ramirez: Perfect day at plate Saturday

Ramirez went 3-for-3 with a homer and four RBI Saturday against the Mariners.

Ramirez led the Tribe on an 11-run rampage which led to an easy road victory. He's clobbered eight homers this month, as he's been absolutely on fire at the dish, and he's certainly helping fantasy owners at the most important time of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast