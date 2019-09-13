Play

Indians' Jose Ramirez: Plays catch Friday

Ramirez (hand) played catch without a wrap on his wrist Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez isn't expected to return this season after undergoing surgery on his fractured hand in late August. He still needs to get back to swinging a bat if he's to return for the playoffs (should Cleveland qualify).

More News
Our Latest Stories