Indians' Jose Ramirez: Posts two hits, two steals
Ramirez went 2-for-3 with two walks and two stolen bases in a 7-5 victory against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
The two-hit night brought his average back above the Mendoza Line. Posting just a .609 OPS, Ramirez has been a major disappointment, but despite a .308 on-base percentage, he's still managed to swipe 14 bags this year, which is second most in the American League. Ramirez's struggles at the plate actually date back to last year. Since Aug. 31, 2018, Ramirez is batting .185 in 303 at-bats, including the postseason. He does have hits in five of his last six games, so maybe he's pulling out of it, but right now, Ramirez is in the midst of the biggest slump of his career. Overall, he is batting .204 with four home runs, 15 RBI and 17 runs in 196 at-bats this season.
