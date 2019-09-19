Play

Indians' Jose Ramirez: Ramping up activity

Ramirez (hand) is ramping up activity in an effort to return before the end of the regular season, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

He took batting practice from both sides of the plate Thursday and has also been taking infield practice this week. The original timeline was an early-October return, but it sounds like Ramirez is doing everything in his power to beat that estimate.

