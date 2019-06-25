Indians' Jose Ramirez: Reaches base four times
Ramirez went 2-for-2 with two doubles, a pair of walks, an RBI and a run Monday in the Indians' 3-2 win over the Royals in 10 innings.
Ramirez pushed his season on-base percentage over .300 with the big day at the dish, but one quality performance shouldn't be taken as evidence that he's broken out of the slump he's been stuck in since the second half of 2018. Over 21 games in June, Ramirez is slashing a lowly .228/.284/.354 with only six extra-base hits (one home runs). His 4-for-4 success rate on stolen-base attempts has been the only salvation for fantasy managers during that stretch.
