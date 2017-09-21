Indians' Jose Ramirez: Receives day off Thursday

Ramirez is not in the lineup against the Angels on Thursday.

Ramirez will head to the bench following two straight starts, which came on the heels of a minor hamstring injury that forced the 25-year-old to miss a pair of games. The infielder is likely going to receive a few games off here and there leading up to the playoffs over the next couple weeks. In his place, Erik Gonzalez will man the keystone while batting ninth for the series finale.