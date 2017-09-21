Indians' Jose Ramirez: Receives day off Thursday
Ramirez is not in the lineup against the Angels on Thursday.
Ramirez will head to the bench following two straight starts, which came on the heels of a minor hamstring injury that forced the 25-year-old to miss a pair of games. The infielder is likely going to receive a few games off here and there leading up to the playoffs over the next couple weeks. In his place, Erik Gonzalez will man the keystone while batting ninth for the series finale.
More News
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Will take some time off for hamstring•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Day off Saturday•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Leads Tribe to 22nd straight victory•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Connects for MLB-best 48th double Wednesday•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Starting at second base Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...