Indians' Jose Ramirez: Receives MRI on wrist

Ramirez underwent an MRI on his right wrist after leaving Saturday's game against the Royals, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

The Indians will wait until at least Sunday to make a determination on the MRI results, but a trip to the injured list appears to be a possibility. Ramirez exited the contest with right wrist discomfort after taking a swing during the first inning.

