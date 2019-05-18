Indians' Jose Ramirez: Records 11th steal

Ramirez went 0-for-4 but recorded a stolen base and run in a 5-1 loss to the Orioles on Friday.

With a .191 average and .589 OPS, Ramirez continues to struggle mightily at the plate. But despite those numbers, he has managed to still contribute 16 runs and 11 steals. Just image what Ramirez could be doing with an on-base percentage higher than .286. He also has four home runs and 13 RBI in 162 at-bats this season.