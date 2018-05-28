Indians' Jose Ramirez: Records 16th double
Ramirez went 2-for-6 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Astros.
Ramirez got Cleveland on the board early, as he hit a two-run homer to right in the bottom of the first. The 25-year-old third baseman has been on a tear of late, recording a base knock in eight of his last 10 games -- he's batting an impressive .292 with 15 home runs and 37 RBI through 50 games. Ramirez figures to stay hot at the plate as the Indians host the White Sox on Monday.
