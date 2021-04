Ramirez went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the White Sox.

Ramirez drew a walk and stole second base in the third inning. The third baseman didn't find much success at the place Tuesday, but he recorded his third steal in five games. He's slashing .217/.294/.433 with four stolen bases, four homers, eight RBI and six runs scored in 16 contests overall.