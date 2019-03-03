Indians' Jose Ramirez: Remains out after HBP

Ramirez (foot) is not in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Royals, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez exited Friday's game after he was hit by a pitch on the top of his foot, though manager Terry Francona downplayed the injury postgame. The 26-year-old should continue to be considered day-to-day as the Indians are likely to remain cautious.

