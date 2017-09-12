Indians' Jose Ramirez: Removed as precaution

Ramirez was removed for precautionary reasons after sustaining a left forearm bruise Monday against Detroit, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Cleveland was already up 8-0 when Ramirez left in the sixth inning, so it's possible he may have stayed in and played had the game been within reach for the Tigers. Considering Cleveland is running away with the AL Central, Ramirez may get a day off to rest, but the injury isn't major and it's possible he could be back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday.