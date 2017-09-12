Indians' Jose Ramirez: Removed as precaution
Ramirez was removed for precautionary reasons after sustaining a left forearm bruise Monday against Detroit, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Cleveland was already up 8-0 when Ramirez left in the sixth inning, so it's possible he may have stayed in and played had the game been within reach for the Tigers. Considering Cleveland is running away with the AL Central, Ramirez may get a day off to rest, but the injury isn't major and it's possible he could be back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday.
More News
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...