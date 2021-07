Ramirez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

There's been no indication that it's anything but a regular day off for Ramirez, who will be heading to Denver for the All-Star game Tuesday. The 28-year-old homered in a 2-for-4, three-run performance Saturday, snapping out of a four-game hitless streak and improving his average to .208 in seven July contests. Ernie Clement is playing third base and batting ninth in Sunday's series finale.