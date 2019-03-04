Indians' Jose Ramirez: Returns to lineup

Ramirez (foot) will start at third base and bat third in Monday's Cactus League game against the Padres, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The Tribe kept Ramirez on the bench for the past two days mostly as a precaution after he took a pitch to the foot during Friday's exhibition versus the Dodgers. The fact that he's back in action Monday at third base rather than as the designated hitter suggests that Ramirez's health isn't viewed as a concern heading into Opening Day.