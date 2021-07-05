Ramirez (elbow) is batting third and playing third base Monday against the Rays.
Left elbow soreness had sidelined the 28-year-old since Thursday, but returns for the series opener in Tampa. Before the injury, Ramirez went 7-for-22 with two homers, three doubles and six RBI in his last six games.
