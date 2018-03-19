Indians' Jose Ramirez: Returns to lineup
Ramirez is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.
Ramirez was pulled from Saturday's game against the Cubs with a right ankle contusion. The issue didn't appear to be serious and Ramirez is back in the lineup after missing just one day. He should be unaffected by the issue by the start of the regular season.
