Entering play Monday, Ramirez has gone 8-for-29 with two doubles and two stolen bases in as many attempts.

The home-run production isn't there yet for Ramirez this spring, but his continued involvement on the basepaths is an encouraging sight with stolen bases seemingly becoming increasingly rare MLB-wide every year. Though his batting average has been highly volatile in recent seasons, Ramirez's track record of durability, prime lineup placement and power/speed combination makes him a fine selection in the first round or early second round of fantasy drafts.