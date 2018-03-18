Indians' Jose Ramirez: Scheduled to play Monday

Manager Terry Francona said that Ramirez (ankle) would return to the Indians' Cactus League lineup Monday against the Giants, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

As anticipated, the Indians aren't worried about Ramirez's health after the infielder exited Saturday's game against the Cubs with a right ankle contusion when he was struck by an errant throw. After taking Sunday off to rest, Ramirez should be ready to go Monday and head into the regular season with no limitations.