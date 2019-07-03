Indians' Jose Ramirez: Scores three times

Ramirez went 2-for-5 with three runs and an RBI in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Royals.

While his season-long slash line remains unsightly, Ramirez has at least displayed better form recently, batting .298/.379/.474 across his last 15 starts. A surging Cleveland offense has helped Ramirez deliver useful run (12) and RBI (10) totals over that stretch, but his power production (one home run, six extra-base hits) has remained fairly muted.