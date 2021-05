Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Thursday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

The third baseman has been a bit cold in the last week, going 5-for-25 (.200) with two doubles, an RBI and five runs scored in his last seven games. Ramirez's multi-hit effort Thursday was his first since May 15. The 28-year-old has a .256/.347/.535 slash line with 12 home runs, 26 RBI, 34 runs scored and six stolen bases through 199 plate appearances.