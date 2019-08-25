Indians' Jose Ramirez: Shelved with fractured hand
The Indians placed Ramirez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a fractured hamate bone in his right hand.
Ramirez exited Saturday's game 4-2 win over the Royals with what was described as a right wrist injury, but an MRI revealed that the star third baseman sustained structural damage to his hand. The Indians have yet to indicate if surgery will be necessary, making Ramirez's timeline to return unclear. Even if he's able to avoid surgery, Ramirez would still likely be looking at a multi-week recovery, which could make him a viable drop candidate with just over a month left in the regular season. Cleveland called up Yu Chang from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move to restore some depth in the infield, but utility man Mike Freeman may get the first crack at replacing Ramirez in the Tribe's everyday lineup.
