Indians' Jose Ramirez: Shifting to second base
Ramirez will play second base once Josh Donaldson (calf) returns from the disabled list Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Donaldson is slated to takeover at the hot corner upon his return, pushing Jose Ramirez to second base and Jason Kipnis to the outfield for the stretch run. The soon-to-be 26-year-old Ramirez split time between third base and the keystone in 2017, though he's worked primarily at the hot corner this season. He's in the midst of an MVP-caliber year, slashing .282/.395/.574 with 37 homers, 97 RBI and 30 stolen bases.
