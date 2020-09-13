Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run, two runs scored and a stolen base Saturday against the Twins.

Ramirez took Rich Hill yard in the fourth inning to record his 11th home run of the season. After missing one game with a hand injury Thursday, Ramirez has now homered in consecutive contests. He also chipped in his 10th stolen base of the campaign swiping second base in the eighth frame with Tyler Clippard on the mound. Overall, Ramirez is hitting .259/.361/.512 with 34 runs scored and 28 RBI across 194 plate appearances.