Indians' Jose Ramirez: Sitting Tuesday

Ramirez (knee) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition against the Rangers.

As anticipated, Ramirez will be withheld from the lineup for the Tribe's final spring game while he tends to a bruised left knee, but he remains a candidate to play Thursday in the Opening Day game in Minnesota. After fouling a ball off his left knee in Sunday's exhibition versus the White Sox, Ramirez resumed fielding grounders a day later and could get in some more on-field activity Tuesday.