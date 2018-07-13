Indians' Jose Ramirez: Smacks 28th homer
Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two RBI in a 7-4 loss to the Yankees on Thursday.
Ramirez has four homers in his last three games as he continues terrorizing opposing pitchers. The 25-year-old MVP candidate is doing it all this season with 55 extra-base hits, 19 stolen bases, 67 RBI and a 1.013 OPS. On top of that, he's walked 55 times while striking out in just 45 at-bats.
