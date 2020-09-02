Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Tigers.

Ramirez reached base in each of his last four plate appearances. He delivered an RBI single in sixth inning and went yard two innings later to record his eighth homer of the season. Ramirez now has hits in six of his last seven games, during which he's recorded three home runs, six RBI and eight runs scored. Overall, he's hitting .257/.360/.491 with 28 runs scored and 24 RBI across 164 plate appearances.