Indians' Jose Ramirez: Smacks two homers in doubleheader

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a solo home run and a double in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rangers.

Ramirez entered the day with a .993 OPS and seven home runs in 24 games since the All-Star break, and he took advantage of the twin bill to further improve those numbers. The 26-year-old also provided a two-run homer during the matinee, which proved to be the lone runs of the contest.