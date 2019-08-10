Indians' Jose Ramirez: Stays hot in win

Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 win over the Twins.

Cleveland has now climbed into a tie atop the AL Central with Minnesota, and Ramirez has been a big factor in that surge up the standings. The 26-year-old has an eight-game hitting streak going, slashing .448/.500/.897 with two homers, two steals, eight RBI and eight runs over that stretch.