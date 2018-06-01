Indians' Jose Ramirez: Stays hot with homer

Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Cleveland's 9-8 victory over the Twins on Thursday.

Ramirez has been on an absolute tear of late, as this fourth-inning blast off Jake Odorizzi marked his 18th of the season, as well as his fourth in his last five games. He can be tough to stop when he gets on a roll like this, and his ridiculous 1.030 OPS through 212 at-bats coming off his breakout 2017 campaign suggests Ramirez is poised to put up MVP-caliber numbers throughout the season.